The Civic Type R may be the top dog in Honda’s 10th-generation Civic range, but the performance on offer from the latest Civic Si is certainly nothing to sneeze at. We've just taken a spin in the updated 2020 model which, while not the most exciting of cars, offers decent speed and ride and handling characteristics.

A new company by the name of Lordstown Motors Corporation has emerged as the buyer of General Motors' idled plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The new company plans to use the plant to build an electric pickup truck boasting motors in the wheel hubs.

Mercedes-Benz's G-Class will get the EV treatment, the automaker's CEO has confirmed. The electric off-roader won't be out for some years yet but a company in Austria is offering electric conversions for the G-Class today.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Honda Civic Si brings performance to the masses

Lordstown Motors buys idled GM plant for electric pickup truck

Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class confirmed

2019 Ford Edge earns the automaker its first IIHS Top Safety Pick of 2019

2021 Audi E-Tron S spy shots and video

Toyota and BYD join forces for EV development in China

Karma SC2 coupe concept heads to 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

2020 Chrysler Voyager earns top 5-star safety rating from feds

BMW M2 CS spawns racing variant

Ann Arbor, home of EPA vehicle emissions lab, is declaring a climate emergency