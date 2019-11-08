BMW Motorsport on Wednesday ushered in its latest customer race car. The new M2 CS Racing is based on the M2 CS road car unveiled the same day and replaces the M235i Racing launched in 2014.

Aimed at teams competing in grass roots and club racing, rather than top professional classes, which BMW targets with race cars based on the M4 and M8, the M2 CS Racing is priced from 95,000 euros (approximately $105,000) and is almost as easy to maintain as one of the automaker's road cars.

“With the BMW M2 CS Racing, we are continuing the tradition of providing ambitious teams and drivers with an affordable gateway to racing,” said Jens Marquardt, head of BMW Motorsport.

Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 whose peak output can be varied between 280 and 365 horsepower to meet differing regulations. An upgrade package that will see output increased to 450 hp is still in the works.

The transmission is a 7-speed dual-clutch with specific tuning for motorsport use, and drive is to the rear wheels only via a mechanical limited-slip differential with pre-load and separate cooling. The car also benefits from motorsport-specific ABS and stability control systems to ensure rookie racers will be able to handle the car safely.

Chassis features include adjustable anti-roll bars front and rear, adjustable springs, ZF Sachs dampers, Alcon brakes (6-piston front and 4-piston rear), and 18-inch wheels with Michelin slicks. An air jack system is also fitted for quick tire changes.

Inside, the typical race car cues are present, such as a rectangular steering wheel, a stripped-down interior, and a built-in roll cage. The roof is also carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, like on the M2 CS road car.

BMW will hand over the first examples of the M2 CS Racing in the second quarter of 2020. Some of the series where it's eligible include the Nürburgring-based VLN and TC America.