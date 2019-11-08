We took Honda's updated 2020 Civic Si for a spin at the track; the 2020 Polestar 1 arrived with something to prove; and the report on Jessi Combs' fatal accident became public. It's the week in reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Honda's sport-compact staple has evolved significantly over the past decades, but it's still a manual-transmission enthusiast's car despite a calm demeanor. We were invited drive it on the road and the track, and we came away impressed yet again by Honda's dedication to this long-running nameplate.

Horsepower figures continue to get more and more ridiculous with each passing year, but Texas-based Hennessey Performance Engineering seems dead-set on pushing the limits even higher. The 1,200-horsepower "Resurrection" Camaro ZL1 is absolute madness on four wheels, and we love it.

Volvo and Geely have been hard at work developing the next generation of performance sedans, and the first product of that venture is now in production. We've seen it for ourselves: the 2020 Polestar 1 is the real deal. We welcome our new electric sport-sedan overlords.

The fallout from the UAW-General Motors strike appears to be fairly minimal, but there was one noteworthy casualty: the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's on-sale date. Six weeks of work stoppage at the home of Corvette production in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has officially delayed production of the C8 until February.

Two months ago, the automotive world lost one of its most courageous and admirable pioneers: Jessi Combs. The investigation into the jet-car accident that claimed her life concluded last week, with the local Sheriff's office announcing that a mechanical failure was to blame for the fatal conclusion of her land-speed-record attempt.