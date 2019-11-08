Karma will use this month's Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a concept previewing the brand's future design themes and technologies.

Called the SC2, the concept is an evolution of the SC1 Vision concept unveiled during April's Auto Shanghai, and based on a teaser, it looks to be in the form of a low-slung coupe. This points to the SC2 being a coupe version of the SC1 Vision, which was a roadster.

Karma already presented a coupe concept in the form of the Karma GT by Pininfarina, which was also unveiled at Auto Shanghai. The Pininfarina-styled concept is based on the extended-range electric platform of Karma's Revero GT sedan, while the SC1 Vision, and presumably the SC2, features a battery-electric platform.

Karma SC1 Vision Concept - 2019 Shanghai auto show

Karma is currently working on new battery-electric models, the first of which is due in 2021. Former Rolls-Royce designer Andreas Thurner was hired to oversee their design.

He's based at a newly built design studio located at the company's headquarters in Irvine, California. The studio is also home to a new Karma Design consulting business that offers design and engineering services.

Karma will also use the L.A. Auto Show to present a more potent version of the Revero GT. The action unfolds on November 18, and you can follow our coverage by staying glued to our dedicated hub.