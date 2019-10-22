Chinese-backed, California-based EV startup Karma is planning to debut a more powerful version of its Revero GT sedan in the coming weeks.

This new model, dubbed the Revero GTS, will arrive at November's Los Angeles Auto Show packing more power, a better interior and unique wheels, Karma CTO and former GM engineer Bob Kruse told Wards in an interview published last week. While Kruse did not provide details on the powertrain upgrades, he did reveal that the new car will be a full second faster than the existing Revero GT to 60 mph, meaning a time of only 3.5 seconds.

For reference, the Revero GT packs 536 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque from an extended-range electric powertrain that borrows its range extender from the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car. In the Revero GT, the 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 engine produces energy to charge the onboard 28-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which in turn powers a pair of rear-mounted electric motors.

2020 Karma Revero GT

The Revero GT was an evolution of the original Revero, which itself was based on the Fisker Karma. The new Karma brand, which was raised from the ashes of the now-defunct Fisker brand, ditched the latter's name in an attempt to reinvent itself. In the process of doing so, it also looked to shed the engineering of the original car, which is why the Revero GT sports a BMW range extender, rather than the original Fisker Karma's GM unit.

It's unclear at this point whether the new Revero GTS model will also up the Revero GT's EV range, which currently sits at 61 miles (EPA). What we can count on is the GTS being priced higher than the $135,000 GT.

We'll have to wait until the L.A. Auto Show to see what exactly Karma has in store. For more coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.