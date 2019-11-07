Mercedes-AMG's second-generation GLA45 has been spotted in prototype form. The compact crossover SUV will sport an aggressive look and as much as 416 horsepower.

Tesla has confirmed the covers will come off its highly anticipated pickup truck later this month. The truck is being referred to as the Cybertruck and is expected to combine sports car-like performance with class-leading capability.

Saudi Arabia is set to have its first auto show later this month and coinciding with the event will be an auction of some of the most sought after supercars on the planet. We're talking Chirons, LaFerraris, Zondas and even a Gumpert.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

