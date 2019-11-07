Aston Martin is building 19 continuation examples of the DB4 GT Zagato of the 1960s to mark this year's centennial of Italian design house Zagato, which has been helping to design special Aston Martins for the past 60 years.

Each of the 19 cars will be paired with a new DBS GT Zagato supercar based on the modern DBS Superleggera, with the cars being together as a set known as the DBZ Centenary Collection. The going price for the pair is a staggering $7.9 million and only the DBS GT Zagato will be legal on the street, with the DB4 GT Zagato relegated to track use only likely due to it not meeting modern regulations.

While the DBS GT Zagato isn't due to start deliveries until the fourth quarter of 2020, Aston Martin on Thursday delivered the first examples of the DB4 GT Zagato continuation cars to their new owners.

The DB4 GT Zagato was a lighter, more aerodynamic version of the DB4 GT developed for improved performance on the racetrack which at the time was dominated by Ferrari. Many of the steel components of the regular DB4 GT were replaced with lighter aluminum pieces in the Zagato, including body panels that were hammered and hand rolled into shape.

Those same processes are being used for the continuation models, although augmented with some modern techniques, such as the use of the digital body buck, to make the job easier. Still, around 4,500 hours goes into the construction of each car. The work is being handled at Aston Martin's heritage center in Newport Pagnell, United Kingdom, the same site that built the early DBR1 and DB3S race cars all the way through to the DB6.

The interior is a mix of old and new, with Wilton carpet, leather trim, and carbon fiber all featured. Continuation specification instrumentation and interior equipment such as a full FIA-approved roll cage are standard. And under the hood is an inline-6 with two spark plugs per cylinder, just like in the originals. The engine sendd about 380 horsepower to the rear wheels via a 4-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

“It has been our privilege and our pleasure to work with Zagato in the creation of these remarkable sports cars,” said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO. “Now arriving in the hands of a tiny group of owners across the world I’m sure they, like me, will be honoured to play their part in the history of this great brand.”

Note, Aston Martin has another continuation car in the pipeline. The automaker is also working on DB5s built to the same spec as the car James Bond drove in 1964's “Goldfinger.” And we're not just talking factory specs but some of those by devised by Q.