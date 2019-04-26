The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was spotted in new spy photos; the Ford F-150 RTR debuted as another performance pickup option; Tesla models received a range boost. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is in for a total overhaul and new spy shots showed the luxurious sedan testing yet again. The next-generation flagship will adopt a new platform and should make its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show this September.

Professional drifter Vaughn Gittin, Jr.'s tuning company, RTR, revealed the Ford F-150 RTR this week. The RTR package focuses on improving off-road prowess, not horsepower. Buyers will be able to add it to any F-150 model save for the Raptor.

Tesla delivered surprise updates to the 2019 Model S and Model X electric cars. Now, the Model S Long Range will go a very impressive 370 miles, while the Model X Long Range will go 325 miles. Those figures are up from 335 miles and 295 miles, respectively.

Pre-orders are now open for the Mopar Hellephant crate engine. The Hemi 426 crate engine produces a whopping 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque. The price, however, is lofty.

Finally, spy shots showed the 2020 Honda Civic Type R testing at the Nürburgring. Camouflage hid revised bumpers and perhaps a few more hardcore elements, such as carbon-fiber body components. Look for an updated Civic Type R later this year as a 2020 model.