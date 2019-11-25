Season four of “The Grand Tour” arrives in December with the first episode to be a feature-length special that will see hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond hit the water for the first time.

As we learn from the trailer that dropped on Friday, not everyone is happy with the decision, and understandably so. Given the troubles the trio experience on the road, their natural habitat, the dramas—and the dangers—should only intensify on the water.

The special episode, titled “The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen,” will see the hosts make their way down the section of the Mekong river that flows through Vietnam, meeting locals along the way and naturally causing some havoc, too.

It will go live on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service on Dec. 13.

“The Grand Tour” features a new format for its fourth season. Gone is the previous studio and live audience format, with the episodes to be filled with road trip and adventure holidays similar to the old “Top Gear” specials. Another episode is confirmed to take place in Madagascar. Sadly, the new format also means there won't be popular segments like Conversation Street and track and lap time content on The Eboladrome.