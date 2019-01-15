Packing up: Why "The Grand Tour" will ditch the tent in season 4





Scene from 'The Grand Tour' season three with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May

The third season of Amazon's "The Grand Tour" will hit its Prime streaming service this week, but last month the company announced it had renewed the series for a fourth season.

It comes with one major change, though: The tent is out, and a focus on the actual adventures is in. Road & Track spoke to one of the show's presenters, Richard Hammond, who provided some insight into the decision in his interview published on Friday. Basically, Amazon's streaming data showed viewers skip over the in-studio parts (the tent) and gobble up all the adventures Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Hammond embark on.

Scene from 'The Grand Tour' season three with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May

Hammond said the decision was a natural one and he said the data showed what kind of program viewers want. By and large, they want the adventures, not in-studio banter. He also added season four will be able to take the hosts further into the adventures without resources for studio segments.

Aside from The Grand Tour's renewal announcement, Amazon also made it clear the trio weren't going anywhere and said Prime will be their home for years to come.

Scene from 'The Grand Tour' season three with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May

Hammond said there was no reason to fret the tent's demise, which traveled around the world with the hosts in season one, but was finally anchored in the United Kingdom for season two. He said the adventures are the three's favorite part of the show, and it doesn't sound like any of them are ready to give them up just yet.

A previous report painted the move to retire the tent segments as more melancholy. Clarkson spoke to The Sun last month and shared the trio acknowledge the change in the final episode of season three. The hosts' families were reportedly in the audience teary-eyed as they close a chapter in their careers. Clarkson, Hammond, and May have been part of a studio for 17 years where they shared some genuinely hilarious moments together.