"The Grand Tour" season three trailer debuts; the boys are back in January





Fans of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will be treated to more shenanigans and fast cars when season three of "The Grand Tour" debuts this January.

Amazon released the first trailer for the show's third season Tuesday and it brings us back to the three hosts as they travel the globe and undertake stunts, climb behind the wheels of fast cars, and poke fun at one another. In the trailer, we see the trio will tackle incredible adventures, including a trip across some sort of creaky, wooden bridge that leaves Hammond stranded in a lifted Chevrolet pickup.

We also spy scenes from Detroit where the hosts grab seat time with the Chevrolet Camaro Exorcist by Hennessey Performance Engineering, Ford Mustang RTR, and Dodge Challenger Demon. We look forward to snow drifting, explosions, the Lamborghini Urus, something to do with a helicopter, bagpipes, and the McLaren Senna. It's "The Grand Tour," that's for sure.

The Amazon Prime exclusive show debuted in 2016 following Clarkson's dismissal from the BBC and "Top Gear." His co-hosts, Hammond and May, followed him to create "The Grand Tour." The show debuted to criticism that scripted lines and lame commentary dulled down the trio's tone, but the second season addressed many of those critics. "Celebrity Brain Crash"—arguably one of the worst aspects of the show—was dropped in favor of "Celebrity Face Off." The new format brought on two celebrities each week to dual on the show's on- and off-road race track.

We'll have to wait and see if the show has made any new additions or adjustments. The first episode of season three will appear Jan. 18.