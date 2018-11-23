2019 F-150 Raptor, 2020 Explorer spy shots, Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD: The Week In Reverse





2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

We drove the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor; the 2020 Ford Explorer ditched some of the camouflage in new spy photos; and the 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon received the TRD treatment. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We got the 2019 F-150 Raptor dirty, sent it through the air, and got up to speed across the desert in the off-road pickup. And there are more reasons than that for why we said it's still the king.

The 2020 Ford Explorer stepped out in front of the camera and new spy shots showed the SUV clearer than ever. Less camouflage showed an evolutionary design, and one quite similar to the Edge mid-size crossover. We suspect a debut for the new SUV is right around the corner.

Toyota debuted the 2020 Camry and Avalon TRD models. Both sedans benefit from racier looks and mild changes to the chassis and shock absorbers for a sportier ride. We'll see both sedans in the sheet metal at next week's 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

We had a go in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE. We sampled the latest E-Class on stilts and found the crossover SUV a well-rounded luxury package.

Mercedes-AMG priced the hotter G-Class variant, the G63, at $148,495. The six-figure price will net buyers a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that produces 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, along with off-road capability wrapped in an opulent package and iconic looks.