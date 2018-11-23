Lamborghini SC18, Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, Kia K900: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini SC18

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport department this week unveiled a one-off project dubbed the SC18. Commissioned by an individual customer, the wild track-oriented supercar is based on the Aventador SVJ and is powered by a 6.5-liter V-12 that produces 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.

Lamborghini Urus ST-X concept

Lamborghini also revealed plans for a new one-make race series for the Urus; yes, the SUV. This week its Squadra Corsa motorsport division unveiled a concept previewing the new racing SUV for the series.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro debuting at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Mercedes-AMG is almost ready to show us a more hardcore version of its GT sports car. The car, known as the GT R Pro, debuts next week at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, and this week the Affalterbach tuner treated us with a teaser. No, this isn't the replacement for the long-awaited Black Series model. The Black is still coming, though not for another year or two.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Another Mercedes in the headlines this week was the redesigned GLE. The mid-size SUV is now bigger and bolder than ever. The increase in size has made it possible to bring back a third row, but thankfully this hasn't upset the dynamics as we found out in our first drive review. This is still one of the comfiest SUVs on the market.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

Another vehicle we tested was Ford's updated F-150 Raptor. Yes, the Blue Oval continues to raise the performance pickup bar with its Raptor. This is still the only factory full-size truck where the maker actually encourages you to do jumps, and with the upgrades to the latest model the Raptor is now even better at handling massive air.

2019 Kia K900

Kia is giving the full-size sedan segment a second go with a redesigned K900. The price has been increased substantially with the redesign, but the new car is much improved over the soft and wallowy outgoing model.

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD

Toyota debuted new Camry and Avalon TRD models this week. Both sedans benefit from racier looks and mild changes to the chassis and shock absorbers for a sportier ride. We'll see both sedans in the sheet metal at next week's L.A. auto show.

2020 Ford Explorer spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied testing this week was Ford's redesigned Explorer. Due for a reveal shortly, the new SUV will be one of the first models to ride on Ford’s next-generation platform for larger models. The platform will also appear in Lincoln's revived Aviator due about the same time as the Explorer.