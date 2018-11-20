2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 will set you back $148,495





2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 will hit the trails and coddle drivers with a base price of $148,495, the brand announced Monday. The starting price includes a mandatory $995 destination and delivery fee.

The 2019 G-Class gets the first major change in the model's history. It's the first time since 1979 that it is completely redesigned and restyled. The G-Class has long been a "don't mess with success" type of vehicle, but in our first driving impressions of the luxurious off-roader, we found it will more than please the loyalists.

The 2019 G63 features a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that produces 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That's enough power to send the boxy SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The brawny engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. While the standard G550 gets a drive-mode system with four settings, the AMG G63 adds Sand, Trail, and Rock modes, as well as an AMG Ride Control Sports suspension. Each mode remaps the throttle response, transmission shift program, and steering weight.

Enthusiasts will note the new model is actually 2.1-inches longer and 4.8-inches wider, though the extra size is masked well by the evolutionary styling. Inside, an infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen handles all of the connectivity, and panel gaps are tighter than the previous 1970-era G-Class.

The biggest change for the new G-Class is a move away from a solid axle to an independent front suspension. Electrically assisted power steering is also a modern addition to the SUV. Mercedes-Benz said the changes help make the G-Class more stable on the road and at highway speeds. Yet, the additions don't muck up the SUV's off-road prowess, as we sampled on some harsh terrain in France this past May.

Buyers will find the new G63 at dealerships in early 2019, per Mercedes. The less powerful, but still capable, G550 is on sale now with a $125,495 base price.



