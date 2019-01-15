Cadillac performance sedan, Ford & VW alliance, Shelby GT500 soundtrack: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



2019 Detroit auto show highlights

During all of the hubbub of this week's 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Cadillac quietly announced plans for a performance sedan. No details have been released but during a recent investor meeting a teaser video of the sedan was shown, and it sounded like it was powered by a force-fed V-8.

Ford and Volkswagen have given the first details on a wide-ranging alliance that will see the two automakers develop and build commercial vehicles for each other. One of the vehicles is a mid-size pickup truck that Ford will supply to VW, likely a next-generation Amarok.

Ford has unveiled its long-awaited Shelby GT500 based on the current sixth-generation Mustang. We were able to get a Ford rep to start the car at its Detroit auto show debut, and it sounds absolutely insane.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Future Cadillac V-Series sedan to have blown V-8, sound like a monster

Ford and VW to collaborate on mid-size pickups, commercial vans

Here's what the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 sounds like

2019 Lincoln Continental earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2019 Cadillac CT6-V will cost you $88,790, but it's already sold out

GM president dashes hopes of future Volt, says no more hybrids

2020 Kia Telluride is a new option for the big SUV crowd

Toyota's knocking on your door for your defective airbag

VW will invest $800M in US plant for EV production

2019 CES: Quiet year for green and self-driving cars

