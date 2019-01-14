Here's what the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 sounds like





Ford dropped the latest 'Stang on Detroit auto show crowds on Monday with the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, and now we know just how mad the machine sounds.

Ford Performance boss Carl Widmann at the GT500 stand at Cobo Center at the 2019 North American International Auto Show revved up the 5.2-liter V-8 engine, and fired up its 2.65-liter Eaton supercharger, which force-feeds the engine 12 psi of boost. And it sounds properly menacing through its quad 5-inch exhaust tips.

How loud is the 2020 Shelby GT500? It will only pass the latest California noise regulation in "Normal" mode. Period. Flicking the car over to "Track" unleashes a deafeningly raw noise that rings ear drums two feet away. The soundtrack comes from a reworked 5.2-liter V-8 engine and internals. The block is identical to the GT350's engine, but the GT500 gets a cross-plane crank with a larger block and thicker cylinder walls. Different bolt lengths, ribbing, and valve seats are also present, and help create the monstrous noise only fit for the GT500.

Each engine is hand-built and will feature the signature of the employee responsible for breathing life into the powerplant. Ford still hasn't told us how much power the supercharged V-8 engine makes, but it's stuck to its guns saying we can expect over 700 horsepower. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic supplied by Tremec handles shifting duties, and no, there isn't a manual transmission.

From the A-pillar forward, the Shelby GT500 is an entirely new beast and not simply a Mustang with a hotter powertrain. In fact, due to the high speeds the car can so easily achieve, hood pins come standard. But, the GT500 should handle itself just as well as it accelerates. Michelin Pilot Sport4 summer tires report for duty to dial up the grip (Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are optional with a carbon-fiber track package) and electronic dampers adjust 1,000 times per second to keep things under control.

We'll see Ford's latest snake on sale this fall. In the meantime, enjoy the soundtrack up above, and for more from the 2019 Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.