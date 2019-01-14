The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 doesn't have a manual transmission, here's why

Follow Joel



2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

The snake has finally returned. On Monday, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was unveiled at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit with a surprise for enthusiasts: no manual transmission.

But why?

Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz told Motor Authority the 2020 Shelby GT500 doesn't offer a manual transmission is because Ford doesn't have one that can handle the power the new snake puts out.

The most powerful production Mustang ever will send power to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic supplied by Tremec.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Cadiz told Motor Authority that Ford didn't buy another supplier's manual transmission that could handle the power because the dual-clutch automatic shifts faster than any human could. The ultimate production Mustang chases the biggest numbers for now—three-pedal setups don't fit that. At least now.

It also adds development costs to the program, which can add more to the price.

The 2020 Ford Mustang will be powered by a 5.2-liter V-8 with a 2.65-liter Eaton supercharger pumping 12 psi of boost. The result? Over 700 horsepower, though a final power figure hasn't been certified yet said Ford Performance boss Carl Widmann.

To keep everything running cool their are six heat exchangers and an auxiliary radiator.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

That massive engine is going to propel the Shelby GT500 down the quarter mile in less than 11 seconds, and help it spring from 0 to 60 mph in the mid 3-second range. To bring the snake back to reality Ford mounted the largest brakes ever put on a production American coupe on the GT500. The front 2-piece rotors measure 16.5 inches while smaller 14.6-inch rotors are in back. Front calipers are grabbed by 6-piston fixed calipers while 4-piston calipers grab in the rear.

When it goes on sale this fall the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will be the most powerful, most ridiculous, and fastest production pony car to ever roll of the Blue Oval's assembly line.

For more from the 2019 Detroit auto show, head over to our dedicated hub.