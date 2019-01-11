2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Ford Explorer, Lexus LC Convertible concept: The Week In Reverse





2020 Toyota Supra leak - Image via @ToyotaMex/Car Advice

The entirety of the 2020 Toyota Supra leaked via video; Ford revealed the 2020 Explorer on a new platform; Lexus dropped the LC convertible concept. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Ahead of its scheduled debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the 2020 Toyota Supra was revealed entirely via a leaked video. The video shows the Supra at every angle for the first time, but we'll have to wait until next week for information on powertrains, pricing, and the interior.

Ford revealed the 2020 Explorer this week and it marked the model's shift back to a rear-wheel-drive architecture. The new platform provides a lengthened wheelbase for more interior room. A 310-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4 and a 365-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 have been shown so far, but more engines are on the way, including a hybrid. Look for the new Explorer this summer.

Lexus hinted at a convertible flagship and spiritual successor to the SC in the LC convertible concept. The model will make its formal debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show next week.

Hagerty released its second annual Bull Market list, which named the top 10 classic cars to purchase this year. The list includes more than a few obscure cars that collectors could cash in on in the future.

Finally, Superformance announced it received official licensing rights to turn the 2004 Ford Shelby GR-1 concept car into a production car. The concept car recalled the original Shelby Daytona Coupe, and Superformance will build both gasoline and battery-electric models.