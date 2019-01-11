Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Atlis XT: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh



Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Lamborghini revealed an updated version of its Huracan dubbed the Evo. The updated supercar packs the same powertrain specs as the hardcore Performante model, and there's also a new computer system that can anticipate the driver's dynamic demands and adjust the chassis in advance to suit.

2020 Ford Explorer

Ford treated us with the reveal of its redesigned 2020 Explorer. The mid-size crossover SUV wears a new set of clothes, but the big story is the new rear-wheel-drive platform, which the Explorer shares with the Lincoln Aviator luxury SUV.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class

Mercedes-Benz also showed a redesigned 2020 CLA. The new car is both longer and wider than the model it replaces, and it also has a much more high-tech cabin thanks to a dual-screen interface, touchpad surface, and Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system with natural speech voice activation.

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet

One of the surprises of the week was Porsche's redesigned 992-generation 911 Cabriolet, as it was only last November that the covers came off the redesigned coupe. Like the coupe, the convertible is being introduced for 2020 and will initially come in Carrera S and Carrera 4S guise only.

Atlis XT

An American electric car startup by the name of Atlis this week announced plans for a full-size pickup truck that has the potential to threaten the dominance of the Detroit 3's offerings. Atlis' truck is called the XT, and it's said to be coming in 2020 with a starting price of $45,000 and up to 500 miles of range.

Lexus LC Convertible concept

Lexus' handsome LC coupe will likely spawn an open-top version as indicated by this week's reveal of the LC Convertible concept. The car not only looks production-ready, but according to Lexus' own words it hints at the future direction of the LC line and serves as a halo for the brand.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied this week was Mercedes-AMG's redesigned GLE63 Coupe. The high-performance coupe-like SUV is due out next year and should follow a similar format to the current model, meaning a twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood and 600 or more horsepower on tap.