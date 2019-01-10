2020 Ford Explorer, Brabham BT62 at Le Mans, Audi compact EV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



2020 Ford Explorer

We're still a few days out from the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit but one of the major attractions has already been revealed. We're talking about Ford's redesigned Explorer, which returns to rear-wheel-drive running gear and boasts an available twin-turbocharged V-6.

The Brabham name is set to return to the world of international motorsport. The Australian race team and nascent car manufacturer is committed to entering the World Endurance Championship with a race car based on its BT62 supercar, and work on the program has already commenced.

Audi has just launched the e-tron crossover but it's only the first of several electric cars the brand plans to add in the coming years. One will be a compact crossover SUV, which we'll get a preview of in the form of a concept at March's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

