Audi PB18 electric supercar given green light, future e-tron teased

Audi compact electric crossover SUV teased - Image via Autoblog.nl

Audi on Wednesday held a launch event for its e-tron electric crossover SUV in the Netherlands, where the brand provided new details on a number of upcoming EVs.

Autoweek.nl was in attendance and was able to source a teaser image for a compact electric crossover that will sit below the small e-tron. The teaser is said to depict a concept of the compact crossover, which Audi will present in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Speaking with the Dutch website at the e-tron launch event, Audi head of exterior design Andreas Mindt said the compact crossover will be based on the Volkswagen Group's new MEB modular electric car platform that debuts this year in the Volkswagen ID Neo compact hatch. He also said the compact crossover will likely be Audi's most popular EV.

2019 Audi e-tron first drive - Abu Dhabi UAE, December 2018

Mindt didn't say when the compact crossover will arrive, but Audi in late 2017 said it will start production of two electric crossovers at its main plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, in 2021. The two crossovers are likely to be the compact model and possibly a coupe-like sibling.

Before they arrive, Audi will add a more coupe-like version of its e-tron. Due out later this year, the vehicle was previewed in 2017 by the e-tron Sportback concept and will likely carry the concept's name into production. And in 2020 we'll see the arrival of the production version of Audi's recently revealed e-tron GT electric super sedan concept.

At the same e-tron launch event in the Netherlands, new Audi CEO Bram Schot revealed to Autoblog.nl that the PB18 e-tron electric supercar concept shown last August at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will see production, albeit in a limited run of just 50 cars. The concept promised 671 horsepower and a range of about 300 miles, but more importantly it was fitted with solid-state batteries, which promise significant improvements in safety, range and charge times compared to liquid-type batteries currently in use.