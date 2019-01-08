2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet revealed with new looks, faster top operation, more power





The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera, the so-called 992 generation, will take its time to roll out in its various versions in 2019. We saw the S and 4S coupe models at the 2018 LA Auto Show in November, and Tuesday we got our first official look at the same versions of the Cabriolet body style.

Like the coupe, the 2020 Porsche Carrera S and 4S Cabriolets will launch with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 that spins out 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, gains of 23 and 22, respectively, from the outgoing 991 generation. And like the coupe, Porsche is only showing the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (which replaces a 7-speed), though a 7-speed manual will arrive later. Porsche says the S model will vault from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, while the all-wheel-drive 4S will do the deed in 3.4 seconds, when both are equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package. Top speeds are 190 mph for the S and 188 mph for the 4S.

For the first time, Porsche will offer its PASM Sport suspension on the Cabriolet models. It comes with stiffer springs and sway bars, a 0.4-inch lower ride height, and adjustable dampers.

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet

The new convertible top stretches over a wider body, opens or closes in just 12 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph, and has a glass rear window. An electrically operated wind deflector returns.

DON'T MISS: 2020 Porsche 911: Testing from the mundane to the extreme

The front of the body is 1.8 inches wider while the rear has increased to the width of the previous GTS and Carrera 4 models. The rest of the body gets cues from the coupe that we saw in Los Angeles, including the standard LED headlights, a wider rear spoiler with multiple positions, and the taillight light bar that has become a design characteristic of all new Porsches. The entire body, except for the front and rear fascias, is made from aluminum.

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet

Inside, the 2020 911 Cabriolet is characterized by straight lines, recessed instruments, and a center touchscreen that grows from 7.0 to 10.9 inches. Optional 18-way sport seats offer greater lateral support than in the past.

Porsche integrates a Wet mode for the stability control system this time around, and offers several safety systems, including forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, and, for the first time on a 911, a night vision camera system.

The 2020 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is due later this summer with a base price of $127,350, while the 4S will start at $134,650. Porsche is taking orders now.