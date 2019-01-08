2020 BMW 7-Series leaked: Distinctive styling on the menu for flagship sedan

Follow Viknesh



An updated version of BMW's 7-Series has been revealed on social media.

A photo posted to the Twitter account @StanRudman reveals the face of the heavily updated car, which takes on a much more distinctive look than the current model, often criticized for its overly conservative design.

The updates represent a mid-cycle refresh for the BMW flagship, which was launched in its current guise for 2016. The updated model is expected in showrooms in the fall as a 2020 model.

The 7-Series is one of the most dynamic and technologically advanced offerings in its class, but its predictable styling and drab interior leave a lot to be desired. This is a six-figure car once you add a few options, yet to the average onlooker it’s hard to distinguish from the lesser 5-Series. Thankfully, this won't be the case with the updated model, which sports new headlights, a new fascia design, and a bigger, more imposing grille. Spy shots suggest similarly radical changes will happen at the rear.

The interior should also be made more plush as part of BMW’s plan to make the 7-Series feel more special. Tech will be added too. For the driver, there will be a 12.3-inch screen serving as the instrument cluster. A second screen of similar size and with touch capability will sit at the top of the center stack, just like in the recently revealed 2019 X7.

There likely won’t be any major powertrain changes, although we could see a 745e iPerformance plug-in hybrid replace the current 740e iPerformance, the name change reflecting an increase in power from the current 322-hp rating. An updated version of the high-performance Alpina B7 is also coming.

We'll have all the details soon as the updated BMW 7-Series is expected to debut in early March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.