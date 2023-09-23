Almost a decade after its last model launch, Slovenia's Tushek returned this week with the announcement of the Aeon hypercar. To be offered in both V-8 hybrid or fully electric guises, the Aeon promises to combine four-figure power with a low curb weight.

2025 Audi Q3 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi was out testing a prototype for its next-generation Q3. The new compact crossover is expected to arrive late next year or in early 2025, and will ride on an updated version of the platform found under the current model.

2025 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

BMW was out with an updated version of the 2-Series Gran Coupe. The prototypes show that major changes to the exterior styling of the compact sedan are planned, and the interior is also expected to receive a revamp.

Frontline BEE and LE60

A company with more than 30 years of experience restomodding MGs and other British classic cars launched a new offering for the MGB. Buyers can choose between electric or V-8 powertrains, and in both cases there's a manual transmission.

David Brown Mini eMastered

Fellow British firm David Brown Automotive this week announced an EV conversion for the original Alec Issigonis-designed Mini. Impressively, the weight is largely unchanged compared to its gas-powered counterpart, according to the company.

Global Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen revealed a redesigned Tiguan, though we won't see it in the U.S. Instead, VW will introduce a separate compact crossover carrying the Tiguan nameplate in the U.S.

2024 Hennessey H1000 CT5-V Blackwing

Hennessey started production of its H1000 upgrade for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. To mark the occasion, the company released the video of the 1,000-hp sedan going up against the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in a drag race.

2023 BMW M2

And finally, we took a spin in the BMW M2 this week. The latest generation has grown in size and weight compared to its predecessor, but it's still a hoot to drive thanks to a combination of an inline-6, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive.