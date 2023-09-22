BMW's M2 still offers buyers the magical combination of an inline-6, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. And while the latest generation has grown considerably in size compared to its predecessor, it's still a hoot drive.

Ferrari engineers are out evaluating what's likely to be a test mule for the successor to the 812 Superfast. The test mule uses the makeshift body of Ferrari's Roma coupe, and new video footage confirms there's a V-12 nestled under the long hood.

Honda Performance Development will be rebranded Honda Racing Corporation United States, or HRC US for short, starting from the 2024 motorsports season. It's more than just a name change as it represents a closer cooperation with Honda's HRC global motorsports operations.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

