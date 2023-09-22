We drove the Rivian R1S, Ringbrothers unveiled its latest creation, and the 2025 Audi Q3 underwent testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Executive Editor Marty Padgett toured Cape Cod in the Riivan R1S and traced his family's Pilgrim lineage. The Rivian is more than capable of venturing off the pavement and represents some Made in America pride, but for this adventure it helped Marty find his tribes.

What is no-lift shifting? In an era of disappearing manual transmissions, we discussed the tech behind shifting without having to lift off the throttle. It's just another reason to love the manual.

Ringbrothers unveiled a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer dubbed "Raskal." The restomod from the Wisconsin-based shop took 2,800 hours to build. It features a modern powertrain and a custom chassis but retains a vintage look.

The merging of Bugatti and Rimac has created a new benefit for the electric supercar maker: distribution for U.S. sales. VW Group of America became the official importer of Rimac vehicles for the U.S. market. The move made sense as VW Group of America already serves as the official importer for Bugatti vehicles.

The redesigned 2025 Audi Q3 began testing on public roads. Sporting production-ready bodywork and thin camouflage, the next-generation Q3 is in the late stages of development. The proportions seem to carry over from the current model, but a new split headlight design brings the design language in line with the upcoming Q6 E-Tron. It should debut next year or early in 2025.