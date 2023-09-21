Audi was spotted testing a prototype for its next-generation Q3. The new compact crossover is expected to arrive late next year or in early 2025, and will ride on an updated version of the platform found under the current model. It will be among Audi's last models still equipped with a gas engine.

The United Kingdom is set to push back its ban on the sale of new vehicles powered purely by an internal-combustion engine. The original deadline was 2030 but now the ban will be introduced in 2035, which is when similar bans are due to be introduced in other countries, as well as the whole of the European Union.

A company with more than 30 years of experience restomodding MGs and other British classic cars has launched a new offering for the MGB. Buyers can choose between electric or V-8 powertrains, and in both cases there's a manual transmission.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Minivans don't adequately protect rear-seat passengers: IIHS

Czinger may launch Urus-style super SUV as second model line

Hyundai steps up Georgia EV production to fall 2024

VW Group of America becomes official importer of Rimac in US

Review: 2024 Genesis GV80

BMW may change model designations with Neue Klasse EV launch

China updates its EV charging standard, claims cross-compatibility