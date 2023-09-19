BMW has been spotted testing an updated version of the 2-Series Gran Coupe. The prototypes show that major changes to the exterior styling of the compact sedan is planned, and the interior is also expected to receive a revamp. A market launch is expected next year.

Ford will add a plug-in hybrid option to its Ranger in early 2025, though at present the option has only been confirmed by Ford for the global version of the Ranger. It combines the truck's standard 2.3-liter turbo-4 with an electric motor powerful enough to deliver an electric-only mode for short distances.

Volkswagen has revealed a redesigned Tiguan though we won't see it in the U.S. Instead, VW will introduce a separate compact crossover carrying the Tiguan nameplate in the U.S. Rumors point to the U.S.-bound model being a twin to a redesigned version of the Chinese-market Tayron.

