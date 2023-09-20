Nissan has been spotted testing what's likely to be an Ariya Nismo. Nissan's electric compact crossover currently tops out with 389 hp but more horses could be planned for any Nismo-enhanced model, especially since the prototypes are being benchmarked with the 576-hp Kia EV6 GT.

The U.K.'s David Brown Automotive has been offering a restomod service for the original Alec Issigonis-designed Mini for several years, and now the company can also swap the powertrain to an electric setup. Impressively, the weight of David Brown's electric Mini is largely unchanged compared to its gas-powered counterpart, according to the company.

Lexus will use the 2023 Tokyo auto show on next month to present a concept previewing its next-generation EVs that will be arrive beginning in 2026. No details on the next-gen EVs have been revealed, but a senior Toyota executive has hinted at double the range of what Lexus currently delivers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

