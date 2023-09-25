Nissan's latest Z sports car has spawned its more hardcore Nismo variant, and we've just taken it for a spin. The new Z Nismo brings extra power, aerodynamic mods, and a stiffened chassis, all designed to improve the Z's performance at the racetrack. In a surprising move, the car also ditches the Z's manual transmission in favor of the automatic.

BMW has been spotted testing a more hardcore version of its M2 at the Nürburgring, and this time we have video footage. The new version is likely an M2 CS. Like the previous-generation M2's CS version, the new car should up the performance via the typical means of more power and less weight.

The Land Rover Defender-inspired Ineos Grenadier is scheduled to reach the U.S. in November and the first examples destined for local customers are now being built. The rugged SUV is available in three grades and is priced to start at $71,500.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Nissan Z Nismo teaches a hard lesson at Sonoma

2025 BMW M2 CS spied at the 'Ring

Ineos builds first Grenadiers for US market

Review: 2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Mercedes voice assistant can now control features at home

Analysis: EVs will top two-thirds of global car sales by 2030

Collection of 8 orange Aston Martins head to auction

Review: 2024 Volkswagen Golf

Verstappen win in Japan secures Red Bull sixth teams' title

Toyota recasts hybrids without charge ports as "hybrid EVs"