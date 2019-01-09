McLaren's newest Longtail is likely the 600LT Spider

Follow Viknesh



McLaren on Wednesday released a teaser video for a new edition in its hardcore Longtail (LT) series of models.

The reveal is scheduled for January 16 and all McLaren will say right now is that the car will be the fifth to carry the LT designation. The first four were the F1 GTR LT, 675LT, 675LT Spider, and the much more recent 600LT.

All indications, including the teaser, point to the fifth car being a 600LT Spider. Ignoring the obvious “600LT” inscription on the placeholder license plate, the exhaust design, engine cover, and rear fenders confirm the model as a member of McLaren's entry-level Sports Series range. Furthermore, certification documents filed last year with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) confirm that a 600LT Spider is coming for 2019.

2019 McLaren 600LT

Like the 600LT coupe, the open-top 600LT Spider should boast a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 dialed to deliver 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. A longer tail realized via a stretched rear diffuser and fixed rear wing will also be present, as will a host of weight-saving mods. In the case of the coupe, as much as 211 pounds were saved over the 570S on which the car is based, bringing the dry weight down to a lithe 2,749 pounds.

There is the slight possibility that McLaren could be teasing a more hardcore version of the 600LT. We'll remind you that a McLaren engineer last July hinted at a 600LT sharing elements with the 570S GT4 race car.

Whatever McLaren is teasing, you had better contact your local McLaren dealer in short order should you be interested in one. Previous LT models have sold out within a couple of weeks of being announced and this will likely be the case for the newest one, too.