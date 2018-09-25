Leaked: 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider may be coming

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2019 McLaren 600LT

The California Air Resources Board dropped a bit of inside information that supercar fans will find appealing Monday. Included in the list of certified vehicles to go on sale in the Golden State is this gem: the 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider.

CARB certification for the 600LT Spider is a step toward sale, although it's not necessarily a confirmation. We assumed that McLaren would produce a droptop version of the 600LT because the British automaker loves churning out convertible versions of its spaceship-like coupes. This, however, is the first quasi-confirmation of such a model's existence.

A spokeswoman for McLaren didn't immediately respond to questions about the 600LT Spider.

So what's in store for any 600LT Spider? Well, it should prove to be a more track-focused version of the 570S upon which it's based. That means more aggressive aero, a dip in the curb weight, and hopefully the extremely cool top-exit exhaust found on the coupe also makes the cut. As for power, we can expect the same 592 horsepower 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that's used in the 600LT coupe.

Another interesting note about the CARB test results: McLaren sent over the 540C for certification. It's an odd move, the 540C is a China-only variant that hasn't been sold Stateside due to a lack of interest. The 540C is a Sports Series model with 533 hp and a $165,000 price tag.

Seeing the 540C as a possibility in the States may mean McLaren buyers are clamoring for more options.

We expect more information to trickle out of the automaker soon. Until then, get ready to learn a lot more about the 2019 McLaren 600LT Coupe because we've driven it...and we can't wait to tell you about it.