McLaren drops full details on 2019 600LT





Ahead of the car's debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, McLaren has provided full details on its latest weapon for the road and race course: the 2019 600LT.

LT, of course, stands for "Long Tail," and the 600LT is only the third McLaren to wear the revered designation meant to signify the best for the street and track. In McLaren-speak, LT cars get more power and less weight with a stretched silhouette.

2019 McLaren 600LT Enlarge Photo

Numerous components—about a quarter of the parts are new versus the 570S coupe—help bring the dry weight down to 2,749 pounds, in part thanks to its carbon fiber monocoque, carbon fiber body, and aluminum front and rear crash structures. Optional super-lightweight carbon-fiber racing seats, plucked from the Senna, make the 600LT 220 pounds lighter than a 570S coupe. McLaren will also offer two optional packages that double down on weight saving.

The first is the MSO Clubsport pack, which has a carbon-fiber interior upgrade that includes extended gearshift paddles and steering wheel spokes, lighter-weight interior trim, a carbon-fiber roof, and carbon-fiber fender louvers. The MSO Clubsport Pro pack adds an MSO harness bar and a 6-point harness in the choice of black, blue, red, or McLaren Orange.

2019 McLaren 600LT Enlarge Photo

The 600LT also sports suspension components from the 720S for a lighter and stiffer setup. Forged aluminum double wishbones and uprights improve the car's dynamic capabilities, but also shave off nearly 23 pounds from the curb weight, and independent, continuously variable adaptive dampers and front and rear anti-roll bars have been retuned to work with the 600LT's special suspension geometry. McLaren Super Series brakes, ultra-light aluminum wheels, even lightweight Alcantara shave another 22 pounds.

What does all of the lightweighting get a driver in terms of performance specifications? Thanks to 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, the 600LT's 592 horsepower and skimpy weight blast the car to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. Keep the accelerator planted and 124 mph will happen in 8.2 seconds before the 600LT tops out at 204 mph.

2019 McLaren 600LT Enlarge Photo

McLaren only plans to build the 600LT for 12 months and will squeeze in build slots around other McLaren cars. However, the car will be incredibly limited, due to its carbon-fiber body panels. Pricing for the 600LT will start at $244,000 before adding optional MSO goodies or lightweight packages.