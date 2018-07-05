Next-generation Toyota Supra to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed





Toyota Supra teased for Goodwood Festival of Speed Enlarge Photo

After spy shots and even a race car concept, the next-generation Toyota Supra will make its debut in production form at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, it's unclear if we'll see the production car in a special cloak, or if Toyota will completely pull the wraps off the production version of the highly anticipated reborn sports car.

Toyota Europe's official Twitter account announced plans for the A90-generation Supra to debut at the Festival of Speed on Thursday and provided a sole teaser photo of the car done up in a special camouflage.

Previously, Toyota UK confirmed the new Supra would make a formal debut in the first half of 2019. That led Top Gear to speculate the sports car would show face at the 2019 Detroit auto show where the Supra-previewing FT-1 concept debuted in 2015. Toyota UK's announcement makes us believe we won't see the Supra totally uncovered just yet at Goodwood, but it appears we're getting mighty close. We're also curious if Toyota will run the car on the famed hill-climb event up Lord March's driveway.

Earlier this year, we received our first look at the next-generation Supra in the form of a race car concept at the 2018 Geneva motor show. The concept vaguely disguised the production car with a wide body kit, a massive rear wing, and other racing elements. Strip them all away, and the production Supra hid beneath it all. The sports car will feature an inline-6 engine, have a shorter wheelbase than the Toyota 86, and be a strict two-seat coupe.

Should the Supra make a production debut at the Festival of Speed later this month, it will likely beat the BMW Z4, the sports car's twin, to a reveal. Despite the joint development, Toyota has said many times the Supra will not drive like a clone of its German sibling, which will be a roadster. The Z4 is expected to debut later this year and go on sale in the spring of 2019.

The new Supra will also head to NASCAR to replace the Camry as its de facto racer.

Will we see the full car or will it be in disguise? Will we get more information about engines and performance? We'll know more when the Festival of Speed opens on July 12.