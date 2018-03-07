Toyota Supra road car rumored for 2019 Detroit auto show debut





Fresh off the high of the Toyota Supra race car concept's debut at the 2018 Geneva motor show, the automaker itself is stoking rumors for the production car's debut. Specifically, the sports car appears to be set for an early 2019 reveal.

The automaker's official United Kingdom Twitter account confirmed the 2019 Supra road car will show face in the first half of next year. However, a Top Gear report explicitly pegged the reveal to take place at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Detroit would be a fitting stage, as the Toyota FT-1 concept, which previewed a fifth-generation Supra, debuted in Detroit back in 2014.

Stripping away the race components found on the Geneva concept car shows what the long-awaited next-generation Supra should look like. It stays true to much of the FT-1 design motif, and Toyota promised it won't be a simple BMW Z4 twin. Engineers also told Motor Authority it will absolutely feature an inline-6 engine because of the car’s “fanatical” U.S. fan base. Without the straight-6 engine, it's not a Supra, Tetsuya Tada, Toyota’s global chief engineer, said.

The new Supra will join the Toyota 86 in showrooms as the brand's second sports car when it does launch sometime next year. For fans, it's been a long time coming, and Toyota seems determined to respect the Supra's lineage while bringing its banner sports car into modern times.