2019 Toyota 86 to introduce TRD Special Edition model

Jul 3, 2018

2018 Toyota 86

2018 Toyota 86

Enlarge Photo

For 2019, the Toyota 86 will get a new variant aimed squarely at the hardcore enthusiast crowd. The sports car's order guide shows an 86 TRD Special Edition will arrive for the new model year, CarsDirect reported last Friday.

The TRD treatment will include a handful of upgrades and racier looks, per the order guide. Named the SE trim, the special 86 will come only with the 6-speed manual transmission while the other models will also offer the 6-speed automatic. It will also have Brembo brakes, SACHS dampers, and a TRD exhaust. To match the added performance, a TRD body kit will jazz up the exterior, as will a three-piece spoiler and 18-inch split-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

To display its TRD upbringings loud and proud, the order guide describes a tri-color TRD side graphic, but photos of the Special Edition aren't available yet. Toyota will only offer the Special Edition with Raven Black paint. Inside the 86 SE, look for red seat belts, red contrast stitching throughout the cabin, plus a TRD logo stitched onto the passenger's side instrument panel.

Alas, a power bump is not part of the 86 SE's upgrades. The Subaru-sourced 2.0-liter flat-4 engine will make the same 205 horsepower as other models.

All of the extra goodies will make the 86 TRD Special Edition the most expensive model to date. Pricing will start at $33,340, including a mandatory destination charge. That price is $3,800 more than a 2018 86 GT model. The base and GT trims also return for the 2019 model year.

We'll likely see Toyota hit refresh on the 86 a few more times before a redesigned 86 and Subaru BRZ appear for 2021—possibly with a larger-displacement engine and more power.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Next BMW M3 to weigh less than current M3 CS model Next BMW M3 to weigh less than current M3 CS model
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon first drive review: the finest bagel hauler 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon first drive review: the finest bagel hauler
Original "Bullitt" 1968 Ford Mustang heading to Goodwood Festival of Speed Original "Bullitt" 1968 Ford Mustang heading to Goodwood Festival of Speed
2019 Nissan 370Z preview 2019 Nissan 370Z preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.