The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is in for a total overhaul and new spy shots show the luxurious sedan testing yet again. The next-generation flagship adopts a new platform and should make its debut early in the new year.

Lamborghini has a new concept car. It's a single-seater parking a hybrid V-12 powertrain, and we wouldn't be surprised if it delivers Formula One-rivaling performance.

Another car that might rival an F1 racer in performance is the Lotus Evija. The battery-electric hypercar has started real-world testing and the first stop was Lotus' test track in Hethel, United Kingdom.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots and video

Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is a single-seater from the future

1,973-hp Lotus Evija electric hypercar is real and undergoing testing

2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy earn IIHS safety awards

Mercedes-AMG One F1-powered hypercar deliveries to start in 2021

Batteries won: BMW confirms i3 REx range extender is on its way to extinction

“The Grand Tour” is about to hit the water

2020 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Ford Escape: Compare Crossover SUVs

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of Dec. 11 reveal

Bridgestone cuts carbon emissions by using recovered carbon black for new tires