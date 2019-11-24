Can't wait until next year for your next "Fast and Furious" fix? Good news. A new animated series dubbed "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" will land on Netflix later this year.

The series, which will usher in a younger generation of "Fast and Furious" characters, will follow a group of teens led by Tony Toretto—the cousin of franchise lead Dominic Toretto—recruited to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a massive criminal organization called "SH1FT3R;" any resemblance to Spectre is purely coincidental, we're certain.

The young Toretto will be voiced by Tyler Posey of "Teen Wolf;" Luke Youngblood of "Harry Potter" will voice tech guru Frostee Benson; Charlet Chung of "Overwatch" will voice a master spy named Echo; and Jorge Diaz of "Jane the Virgin" will voice Cisco Renaldo, the team's muscle man.

SH1FT3R's criminal mastermind, Shashi Dhar, will be voiced by Manish Dayal of "The Resident" and Camille Ramsey will voice SH1FT3R underground racer Layla Gray; the voice cast includes two actors—Ramsey and Jimmy Tatro—from the Netflix true crime mockumentary series "American Vandal."

The series counts "F&F" anchor Vin Diesel among its executive producers. Diesel considers himself a custodian of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, and his involvement should be good news for fans.

"F&F" has been a spin-off gold mine of late, with "Hobbs and Shaw" expected to be followed up by a second, all-female film rumored to be in the works. A third, thus far unknown standalone film is also reportedly in the pipeline.

Filming of the franchise's ninth installment wrapped earlier in November. "Fast 9" still doesn't have an official title, but we know it will hit theaters in 2020. Meanwhile, "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" will drop on Netflix December 26.