Tesla's reveal of the Cybertruck was equal parts bomb and bombshell; Ford pulled the sheet off its new, game-changing Mustang Mach-E electric crossover; and Alfa Romeo's volume models got a much-needed injection of refinement. It's the week in reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to vanity exercises, but the unveiling of the company's electric pickup may have been the most reality-stretching moment in the company's marketing history. The Cybertruck is an impressive and unconventional idea; time will tell whether any of it becomes reality.

This was a big week for EV news. BMW confirmed the specs on its upcoming i4, which will be a critical component of its shift toward electrifying its existing model lineup, rather than introducing new, dedicated EVs. BMW's electric 4-Series will pack more than 300 miles of range and 530 horsepower in its most capable variant thanks to its new fifth-generation flat cell battery packs.

Ford's Mustang Mach-E electric crossover is finally here, permanently altering what it means to be a Mustang. The GT model will offer up to 300 miles of total range and a 0-60 run in 3 seconds flat, with base models checking in at just $43,895.

Former Ford subsidiary Aston Martin is also bucking tradition. The British luxury manufacturer is getting into the crossover game with its new 542-horsepower DBX. It may look more like a high-riding wagon than an SUV, but Aston is leaning toward performance rather than passenger-carrying capability.

Alfa Romeo has a long history of building gorgeous, driver-oriented coupes and sedans, but its latest came built with a bit more Italian eccentricity than we might have liked. For 2020, Alfa has tightened things up, and the results are fantastic.