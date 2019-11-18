Filming of the latest "Fast and Furious" film has wrapped and is off to the cutting room floor, director Justin Lin announced via Twitter last week, capping off the ninth installment of the franchise. "Fast 9" is due in theaters in 2020.

It’s an official #F9 Wrap! This is by far the most ambitious film of the series and I am forever grateful to our amazing crew from London, Edinburgh, Tbilisi (Georgia), Phuket & Krabi (Thailand), and Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ggFGxwHuz7 — Justin Lin (@justinlin) November 11, 2019

The tweet confirms filming locations in England, Scotland, the Eastern European country of Georgia, Thailand, and the U.S.

The movie began filming in July, and will feature some of the auto industry's coolest new additions, including the 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody and 2020 Toyota Supra. Returning is Dominic Torretto's 1970 Charger longtail. Both the new Supra and '70 Charger were spotted on the set during filming back in August, but the Instagram photos have since been removed.

Little else is known about the upcoming "F&F" installment aside from a few returning franchise regulars, including Vin Diesel (Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Jordana Brewster (Mia), and recent series addition Charlize Theron (Cipher). Lucas Black has also been rumored to be returning to reprise his role as Sean Boswell, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are sitting out "Fast 9" as they both starred in the recently released spin-off "Fast and Furious: Hobbes and Shaw" alongside British star Idris Elba. We suspect both will return for future installments (and potentially even more buddy-cop-ish spin-offs).

In their absence, it seems the series was looking for a little bonus star power. That appears to be coming from yet another wrestler-turned-Hollywood-entertainer: John Cena. Cena joined Diesel for an Instagram video posted back in April, teasing his inclusion in the latest film.

We expect it won't be long before we get a teaser trailer for "Fast 9," especially with the holiday release schedule ramping up. Stay tuned.







