Actor Vin Diesel's latest update on progress of filming “Fast & Furious 9” has revealed that the recently launched 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody will feature in the movie.

Diesel, who plays lead character Dominic Toretto, posted a short video clip to his Instagram account revealing the car on set. It's revealed to be a Charger SRT Hellcat, finished in black, and Diesel will be driving it, at least for one scene.

The 2020 Charger Widebody isn't the only new car set to make an appearance. A 2020 Toyota Supra featuring the same orange paint job as the modified Supra driven by Paul Walker's character Brian O’Connor in the original 2001 movie will also make an appearance.

We also know that a 1970 Dodge Charger will once again feature in the latest instalment of the franchise. This time though the car will feature a mid-engine, wide-body design crafted by the maniacs at SpeedKore Performance Group.

“Fast & Furious 9” will be released on May 22, 2020, and also star returning actors Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. Doing the directing is Justin Lin, who is credited with directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the franchise.

Two previous stars that won't appear in the new movie are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham. That's due to them having been too busy with the spin-off film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”