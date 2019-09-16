The snake is coming back at the end of this year, but it's not going to be cheap.

When the Blue Oval released the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's price in June we learned that the sports car starts at $73,995, but Ford left out key details regarding how much certain options were going to cost.

These aren't the days of Henry Ford, so the GT500 comes in many more colors than just black and the only colors that are an upcharge are Rapid Red and Twister Orange for $395.

Want vinyl side stripes? That'll only run an extra $375. A black roof tacks on $695 while vinyl racing stripes add $1,000.

Things get a bit nuts from there. Want painted racing stripes? That option will tack on $10,000 to the price of the 2020 Shelby GT500.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, 2019 Detroit auto show 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, 2019 Detroit auto show 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, 2019 Detroit auto show

The Carbon Fiber Track Pack adds $18,500 to the window sticker. For that sum—about the cost of a small car—the 2020 GT500 nets 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup Sport 2 tires, deletes the rear seat, exposed carbon fiber in the dashboard, exposed carbon fiber GT4 track wing, adjustable struts, Recaro leather-trimmed seats, splitter wickers, and wheel locks.

For those who plan to daily drive the 2020 GT500, a $3,000 technology package adds a Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker sound system, blind-spot monitors, heated side mirrors, Cobra LED door-mounted projector puddle lamps, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and six-way power driver's seat with memory function.

The $1,500 Handling Package for the 2020 GT500 adds a dealer-installed Gurney flap and splitter wickers.

To be clear, the $10,000 painted racing stripes do not add any performance value to the 2020 Shelby GT500 but the Carbon Fiber Track Pack reduces weight and adds more downforce to the Snake.