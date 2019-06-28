After Ford finally told us how much power the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will make, we now know what it'll cost.

Prices for the incredibly potent Shelby GT500 will start at $73,995, which includes $1,095 for destination and a $2,600 gas guzzler tax. The Mustang6G Forum first published leaked pricing and an order guide for the pony car, but Motor Authority has confirmed and verified the information with Ford. Company spokesman Jiyan Cadiz told MA, "Build and price on Ford.com will be available at a later date."

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Right away, that's far more expensive than a 2019 Camaro ZL1's starting price of $64,195, though the Mustang Shelby GT500 promises even more track potency and even more power. While the Camaro ZL1 makes 650 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, the GT500 sports a 760-hp supercharged 5.2-liter V-8. The power comes with 625 pound-feet of torque baked in for good measure, too. Power flows through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission exclusively. Those that want a manual will need to look into a GT350 instead.

At Dodge, the brand will sell you a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye for a couple of thousand dollars less. The Redeye starts at $71,350 and comes with even more power—797 hp, to be exact.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

While Ford didn't provide prices for various options and equipment groups, there will be plenty to choose from. There's a Carbon Fiber Track pack that includes 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels, instrument panel, and GT4 track wing, a Technology Package to digitalize the cockpit a tad, and a Handling Package that installs a Gurney flap and splitter wickers. Of course, various colors and differing stripe packages will also be available.

With plenty of promised track expertise and oodles of power, the Shelby GT500 just may be the Goldilocks between Camaro ZL1 and Challenger Hellcat Redeye. All we know is, we can't wait to drive it. The first GT500s will make their way to dealers this fall.