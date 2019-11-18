The Ford Mustang is now a vehicle family, and one of the members is an electric crossover SUV. It's called the Mustang Mach-E, and it comes with up to 459 horsepower and 300 miles of range.

Acura's MDX is the latest to receive the PMC Edition treatment. This means the vehicle gets the same Valencia Red Pearl paint option that features three clear coats for added depth and costs $6,000 on the NSX supercar.

Audi has replaced CEO Bram Schot after just one year. The replacement comes from BMW and at one point headed the powertrain department of BMW's Formula One team.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E revealed with up to 300 miles of range, 0-60 in 3 seconds, $43,895 base price

2020 Acura MDX latest to receive plush PMC touch

Audi names BMW exec as CEO

It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2020 Driver's Choice Awards

BMW i4 confirmed with 80-kwh battery, 523 hp, over 300 miles of range

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y: How the electric cars compare

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon spy shots and video

2020 Ford F-150 vs. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado: Compare Trucks

Boxster-based shooting brake is the short wagon Porsche won't build

Tesla Model 3 and Model S rise in annual reliability survey, now "Recommended"