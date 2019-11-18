Audi on Friday named BMW executive Markus Duesmann as CEO, confirming rumors of his appointment that first surfaced in September.

BMW dropped its opposition to an early departure for Duesmann, paving the way for him to join Audi on April 1, 2020.

He is the second person to fill the top role at Audi after veteran CEO Rupert Stadler was fired last October following his arrest as part of an investigation into the diesel scandal. Stadler was replaced by Bram Schot at the end of 2018 and is leaving Audi by mutual agreement.

Duesmann is a powertrain veteran who in his current position at BMW serves as head of purchasing and the supplier network. He also headed the powertrain department of BMW's Formula One team late last decade.

It's thought that Duesmann was picked by Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, himself a former BMW executive, due to his expertise in powertrains. This will aid Audi as it develops new engines post the diesel scandal.

“As an excellent engineer, Markus Duesmann will do everything in his power to leverage the great potential of the Audi brand and will once again demonstrate the promise of 'Vorsprung durch Technik',” Diess said.