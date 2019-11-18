Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, was originally established to build the second-generation NSX supercar. However, Acura this year started applying the same tender love and care that the NSX receives to the TLX, albeit only a special edition limited to a few hundred examples. Now, it's the MDX's turn.

Acura on Friday took the wraps off the 2020 MDX PMC Edition, and just 300 will be built for the U.S. market. The car makes its formal debut on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show before reaching dealers early next year.

2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition

The key trait of Acura's PMC Editions is the exclusive Valencia Red Pearl paint finish, which is normally a $6,000 option on the NSX. It's the highest quality finish offered by Acura and includes not one, but three clear coats to add incredible depth. Other touches include gloss-black accents around the body, including on the standard 20-inch wheels.

After the paint is applied, the PMC Editions then receive all their components by workers trained to build the NSX. Some of the tolerances here are just half a millimeter, or half the thickness of a penny.

2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition

The MDX PMC Edition is based on the non-hybrid version of the mid-size SUV, which comes with a 3.5-liter V-6 good for 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Also part of the package is a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system.

Inside the vehicle is black trim consisting of a mix of leather and Alcantara. This is contrasted with red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters. A unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque is also fitted to each of the cars, together with top-shelf options such as the A-Spec sport appearance package, LED headlights, and adaptive suspension dampers.

2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition

Pricing information will be announced closer to next year's market launch but Acura said to expect something in the mid-$60,000 bracket.

To learn about more cars debuting at the L.A. Auto Show news, head to our dedicated hub.