Triple dipped in clearcoat and hand-built at the Acura NSX's Ohio-based factory, the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition now has a price, and it's not nearly as extravagant as the build sheet would suggest.

Acura said in a release earlier this month the TLX PMC Edition costs $50,945, which includes a $1,995 destination fee. While that's a pricey TLX sedan (and a pricey destination fee), the PMC Edition also bundles both the A-Spec package and the car's optional Advanced Package. The A-Spec package adds racier looks for $2,900 and can be had on both inline-4- and V-6-powered TLX sedans. However, the Advanced Package requires the V-6 and the brand's Super-Handling AWD system, which it badges as SH-AWD. For other TLXs, it's not possible to order both packages.

2020 Acura TLX PMC edition

With that in mind, the PMC Edition appears to be somewhat of a value. A hypothetical standard TLX with the Advanced Package and A-Spec package would cost around $47,345, including a $995 destination charge. For $3,600 more, buyers get a hand-built sedan by the same crew that assembles a supercar, pretty incredible paintwork, some badges, and exclusiviity. About the paint: it features not one, but three clear coats. Technically, one of them is a mid-coat, but it helps bring incredible depth to the Valencia Red color. The mid-coat doubles the thickness of the standard coat of paint.

2020 Acura TLX PMC edition

Those who opt for the TLX PMC Edition also get a body-color grille surround, a gloss black roof and door handles, 19-inch wheels finished in gloss black, and dark chrome 4-inch exhaust tips. What buyers don't actually see is the extra scrutiny this sport sedan goes through. The TLX PMC Edition is subject to the same slew of quality tests as the NSX, such as a dyno check, a paint inspection, rough-road simulation, and a water leak test.

The first PMC Editions are arriving at dealers as now, and Acura said the first batch have already found buyers. Only 360 will be made, but don't fret if you can't get one as an MDX PMC Edition is coming soon, too.