Few would have expected the "Fast and the Furious" franchise to stretch this far, but filming of the ninth installment has just got underway.

Vin Diesel, who plays the lead character Dominic Toretto and also produced some of the films, confirmed via an Instagram post last week that filming of the ninth movie had commenced.

He posted a short clip together with Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Toretto's love interest, Letty Ortiz. You'll notice that Diesel is wearing what looks to be a mechanic's work shirt with Toretto's name on it.

Diesel in April also revealed via an Instagram post that John Cena would join the crew for the ninth instalment.

The new movie, simply titled “Fast & Furious 9” for now, will be released in 2020 and also star returning actors Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. Doing the directing is Justin Lin, who is credited with directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the franchise. There are also rumors that Lucas Black, who starred in the third movie, will make an appearance.

Two previous stars that won't appear in the new movie are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham. That's due to them both starring in the spin-off film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” It hits theaters August 2.