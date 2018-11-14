2020 Aston Martin DBX, 2020 Audi RS 7, 2019 Ford F-150 RTR: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Aston Martin DBX prototype

Aston Martin has finally given us a look at its long-awaited SUV, which the automaker has confirmed will be called a DBX. Some readers will recall that DBX was also the name of a 2015 concept vehicle previewing the SUV. A launch date is pegged for late 2019.

Due around the same time as the DBX will be Audi Sport's new RS 7 based on the second-generation Audi A7. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals the aggressive look for the high-performance four-door.

Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his team at RTR Vehicles have confirmed plans to launch a performance pickup truck based on the Ford F-150. Arriving in early 2019, the truck is essentially the production version of 2017's F-150 RTR concept.

Aston Martin reveals DBX name, first prototype for SUV

2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots and video

2019 Ford F-150 RTR performance pickup coming soon

2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali review update: Gracefully aging

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque to debut Nov. 22

Wind and solar cost less than coal for power

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 cooling issues should be in the past, ZR1 shouldn’t have them

IIHS: Automatic emergency braking reduces crashes in GM vehicles

Cadillac's Blackwing V-8 in CT6-V gets its own logo

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in electric range revealed