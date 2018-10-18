SpeedKore's 1,400-hp, carbon fiber-bodied Dodge Demon drops into the 8s

Oct 18, 2018
SpeedKore Performance Group is back with another SEMA build, and this one could just be the Grafton, Wisconsin company's wildest yet.

It's a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon whose supercharger has been swapped out for a pair of turbochargers.

Working with a host of other mods, those blowers pump enough boost pressure to get the Demon's V-8 delivering just under 1,400 horsepwer at the flywheel. When strapped to a dyno, the car resulted in 1,203 hp at the wheels.

The goal was to build the fastest Demon on the planet, and given the car's performance down the drag strip it looks like SpeedKore can crack open the beers. The beast on wheels recently ran 8.77 seconds in the quarter-mile and with a trap speed of 162 mph. That's almost a full second faster than the stock Demon's 9.65 seconds.

There to confirm the time was NHRA Top Fuel drag racer Leah Pritchett.

But the folks at SpeedKore didn't just work on the powertrain. That's because the company not only specializes in big power but also high-quality carbon fiber panels—including complete body shells—for popular muscle cars, the Demon included.

2018 SpeedKore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2018 SpeedKore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The unpainted carbon fiber creation is worthy of a spot in any art gallery, and we look forward to seeing and learning more of it at the SEMA show.

This year's event kicks off in Las Vegas on October 30. For our complete coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.

